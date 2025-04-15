Quantum Biology DAO Price (QBIO)
The live price of Quantum Biology DAO (QBIO) today is 0.00453421 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 864.29K USD. QBIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quantum Biology DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Quantum Biology DAO price change within the day is -6.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 189.95M USD
During today, the price change of Quantum Biology DAO to USD was $ -0.000324298610854917.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quantum Biology DAO to USD was $ -0.0018571507.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quantum Biology DAO to USD was $ -0.0014044071.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quantum Biology DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000324298610854917
|-6.67%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0018571507
|-40.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014044071
|-30.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quantum Biology DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-6.67%
-28.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Quantum Biology DAO accelerates the quantum biology field through community building, open governance, scientific experimentation, research grants, and IP development. Together we will understand and manipulate biology at the quantum level. The Quantum Biology DAO is a non-profit that supports the field with community building, governance tokens and an open competition for research grants, part of BIO Protocol.
