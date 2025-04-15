The Quantoz EURQ is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the euro. The EURQ is issued by Quantoz Payments BV, an Electronic Money Institution under supervision by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB). The EURQ is designed to be Micar compliant and its whitepaper as Electronic Money Token (EMT) has been submitted to the Dutch Financial Authorities (AFM). The EURQs are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain and distributed through authorized primary market brokers to the crypto exchanges. The main purpose of the EURQ is to provide a secure and regulated euro pegged token for trading and arbitrage liquidity on the European crypto market. By regulatory requirement the EURQ tokens in circulation are 102% backed by euros. Stichting Quantoz, a bankruptcy remote foundation, holds the euro reserve for the EURQ on bank accounts with systemically important banks and in highly liquid euro bonds. Stichting Quantoz is prudentially supervised by the Dutch Central Bank.

