QU3 is a post‑quantum middleware layer that lets you launch sealed Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers in seconds. Each server runs AI or deterministic code inside a hardware enclave, signs every result with quantum‑resistant keys, and anchors Merkle‑root proofs to multiple blockchains—no data leaks, no vendor lock‑in. The platform’s new core is the Quantum‑Safe MCP Server—a hardened runtime that encloses each machine‑learning model and its inference context inside a post‑quantum–encrypted enclave while natively supporting inter‑chain message passing.
These servers operate as quantum‑resilient, chain‑agnostic compute nodes capable of hosting confidential models, executing privacy‑sensitive inference, and enforcing granular governance—without exposing data to classical or quantum adversaries. Integrated inter‑chain bridges allow outputs (e.g., risk scores, DAO vote tallies) to be atomically committed to several blockchains in a single workflow.
QU3ai (QU3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QU3ai (QU3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QU3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QU3 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
