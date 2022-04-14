Qrkita (QRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Qrkita (QRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Qrkita (QRT) Information Qrkita Is Intended To facilitate Non-Cash Transactions, Encourage Financial Inclusion, Promote MSMEs, So That In The End It Can Encourage Economic Growth. All Merchant Can Make Transactions Using QR Not Only Wholesalers But Also Small Traders Such As Meatball Sellers, Vegetable Sellers And Others Throughout Indonesia. And Finally, Our Initial Token Offering / ITO Crowfunding Platform Based On Existing Project As A Bridge Between Fiat And Crypto Community All Around The World. Official Website: https://qrkita.com/ Buy QRT Now!

Qrkita (QRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qrkita (QRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.69K $ 9.69K $ 9.69K All-Time High: $ 0.00369703 $ 0.00369703 $ 0.00369703 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Qrkita (QRT) price

Qrkita (QRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Qrkita (QRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QRT's tokenomics, explore QRT token's live price!

QRT Price Prediction Want to know where QRT might be heading? Our QRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See QRT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!