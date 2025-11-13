QPAY (QPAY) Tokenomics
QPAY (QPAY) Information
Qpay is a Web3 social finance protocol designed to enable borderless crypto payments through social media platforms, starting with X (formerly Twitter). The protocol integrates with @QpayBot called "tag2pay", allowing users to connect their wallets and send tokens by tagging other registered usernames with specific commands. Transactions are executed via blockchain, providing transparency, security, and efficiency. Qpay aims to simplify peer-to-peer transfers by combining familiar social media interactions with decentralized finance infrastructure.
QPAY (QPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of QPAY (QPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
QPAY Price Prediction
Want to know where QPAY might be heading? Our QPAY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
