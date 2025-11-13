QPAY (QPAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QPAY (QPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QPAY (QPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for QPAY (QPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 87.35K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 87.35K All-Time High: $ 0.00229527 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000699 Current Price: $ 0

QPAY (QPAY) Information Qpay is a Web3 social finance protocol designed to enable borderless crypto payments through social media platforms, starting with X (formerly Twitter). The protocol integrates with @QpayBot called "tag2pay", allowing users to connect their wallets and send tokens by tagging other registered usernames with specific commands. Transactions are executed via blockchain, providing transparency, security, and efficiency. Qpay aims to simplify peer-to-peer transfers by combining familiar social media interactions with decentralized finance infrastructure. Official Website: https://www.qpay.finance/ Whitepaper: https://qpayglobal.gitbook.io/docs

QPAY (QPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QPAY (QPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QPAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QPAY's tokenomics, explore QPAY token's live price!

