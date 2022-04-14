Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics
Qmall (QMALL) Information
The QMALL token is a service token of the Qmall Exchange, the main application of which is to use it to pay a commission when using the exchange's services, including a trading commission, as well as to obtain additional privileges.
The overall goal of creating a QMALL token that goes beyond a specific set of innovations is to provide a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem that takes into account the needs of its users. Having studied the market, we conclude that the main leaders of the cryptocurrency asset market are the representatives of East Asian countries and form their activity at the expense of the exchange. Qmall Exchange team, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, set itself the goal of creating a token infrastructure that is technically and reputably consistent with the European format and convenient to use the community of Western mentality.
Benefits of QMALL token: Exclusive opportunities for the community token; Passive profit with qBox; Buying goods and services from the Qmall Marketplace; Participation in voting for the development of the project
Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qmall (QMALL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Qmall (QMALL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Qmall (QMALL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QMALL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QMALL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand QMALL's tokenomics, explore QMALL token's live price!
QMALL Price Prediction
Want to know where QMALL might be heading? Our QMALL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.