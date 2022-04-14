QLix (QLIX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into QLix (QLIX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

QLix (QLIX) Information QLix stands as a pioneering cryptocurrency project, introducing a novel approach called Quantitative Liquidity Mixing. It functions as both a bridge and a mixer, optimizing liquidity provision across blockchain networks while ensuring transaction privacy. Utilizing advanced quantitative analysis, smart routing algorithms, and privacy-preserving techniques, QLix facilitates efficient and confidential asset transfers, enhancing the interoperability and fungibility of digital assets. QLix employs state-of-the-art cryptographic methods, including zero-knowledge proofs and other privacy-preserving protocols, to anonymize transactions. These techniques obfuscate the origins and destinations of digital assets, allowing users to enjoy a high level of privacy and security in their transactions, making the movement of assets across blockchains trace-resistant. Official Website: https://www.qlixbot.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.qlixbot.io/ Buy QLIX Now!

QLix (QLIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for QLix (QLIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 50.78K
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.78K
All-Time High: $ 1.1
All-Time Low: $ 0.02628833
Current Price: $ 0.050798

QLix (QLIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of QLix (QLIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of QLIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many QLIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand QLIX's tokenomics, explore QLIX token's live price!

