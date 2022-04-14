Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics
Qkacoin (QKA) Information
QKA is a meme coin . We are quokka who are found on some smaller islands off the coast of Western Australia, particularly Rottnest Island just off Perth and Bald Island near Albany. Isolated, scattered populations also exist in forest and coastal heath between Perth and Albany. A small colony inhabits a protected area of Two Peoples Bay Nature Reserve. In the mid-2010s, we earned a reputation on the internet as "the world's happiest animal" and symbols of positivity due to our smiles. Many photos of smiling quokka have been taken since gone viral, and the "quokka selfie" has become a popular social media trend, with celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes, Margot Robbie, Roger Federer and Kim Donghyuk of iKON. And we want to protct this most happy quokka.
Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Qkacoin (QKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Qkacoin (QKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Qkacoin (QKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QKA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QKA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand QKA's tokenomics, explore QKA token's live price!
QKA Price Prediction
Want to know where QKA might be heading? Our QKA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.