$PYRATE is a degen meme & dApp ecosystem that provides everyone in Web3 with useful utility, created to overtake corrupt banks, governments and soulless influencers.
We're the resistance to the new world order of feminized men, scams and lies. As a project and a community of loyal supporters, our main goal is reaching $69mil market cap and changing the world for the better through developing useful and usable utility that makes people's lives better.
Understanding the tokenomics of PYRATE (PYRATE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PYRATE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PYRATE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PYRATE's tokenomics, explore PYRATE token's live price!
