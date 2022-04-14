Pussy Financial (PUSSY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pussy Financial (PUSSY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) Information PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is founded on the idea that strong community foundation and goals are the fundamental building blocks of any token. PUSSY has built its foundation as a meme coin to rival the likes of DOGE and SHIB, but also plans it one step further by creating future utility for the token and DAPPs built on the ecosystem. Ideas being currently pursued by the devs include a PUSSY DAO, Arcade, Farming, Studio, and charity partnerships. Official Website: https://pussy.financial/ Buy PUSSY Now!

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pussy Financial (PUSSY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1,24M $ 1,24M $ 1,24M Total Supply: $ 420,00B $ 420,00B $ 420,00B Circulating Supply: $ 218,40B $ 218,40B $ 218,40B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2,38M $ 2,38M $ 2,38M All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Pussy Financial (PUSSY) price

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pussy Financial (PUSSY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUSSY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUSSY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUSSY's tokenomics, explore PUSSY token's live price!

PUSSY Price Prediction Want to know where PUSSY might be heading? Our PUSSY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

