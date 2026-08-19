Purple Wojak Price Today

The live Purple Wojak (PURK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current PURK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PURK.

Purple Wojak currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,826.29, with a circulating supply of 998.72M PURK. During the last 24 hours, PURK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0020818, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PURK moved -- in the last hour and +0.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Purple Wojak (PURK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.83K$ 13.83K $ 13.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.83K$ 13.83K $ 13.83K Circulation Supply 998.72M 998.72M 998.72M Total Supply 998,715,984.362094 998,715,984.362094 998,715,984.362094

The current Market Cap of Purple Wojak is $ 13.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PURK is 998.72M, with a total supply of 998715984.362094. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.83K.