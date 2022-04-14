Puriever (PURE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Puriever (PURE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Puriever (PURE) Information Puriever is building an air quality data analytics platform on the blockchain to empower people to live better lives by having greater awareness of the environment that they live in. We provide real-time data on indoor and outdoor conditions verified by our devices and recorded on the blockchain for trusted and accessible information. Official Website: https://puriever.com Buy PURE Now!

Puriever (PURE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puriever (PURE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.20B $ 1.20B $ 1.20B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 45.59K $ 45.59K $ 45.59K All-Time High: $ 9.35 $ 9.35 $ 9.35 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Puriever (PURE) price

Puriever (PURE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Puriever (PURE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PURE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PURE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PURE's tokenomics, explore PURE token's live price!

PURE Price Prediction Want to know where PURE might be heading? Our PURE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PURE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!