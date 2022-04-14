Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Tokenomics
Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Information
$Pub is the facial expression one expresses when experiencing pure unadulterated bliss.
It derives from 2chan from the early 2000's based on a character in a japanese manga.
$Pub originated from the popular catchphrase meme “Yaranaika?” (Japanese: やらないか?), which translates to "Shall we do it?" This phrase comes from the opening dialogue of Kuso Miso Technique, a Geikomi manga drawn by Yamakawa Junichi. First published in 1987, Kuso Miso Technique appeared in the second issue of Barakomi, a Japanese gay-interest magazine. Subsequently, the manga evolved into a full-blown internet meme on sites like NND and 2channel, using the faces of the characters in the scene and repurposing and recontextualizing the drawing.
Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PUB's tokenomics, explore PUB token's live price!
PUB Price Prediction
Want to know where PUB might be heading? Our PUB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.