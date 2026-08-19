PUP Price Today

The live PUP (PUP) price today is $ 0, with a 4.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUP.

PUP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 254,139, with a circulating supply of 1.00B PUP. During the last 24 hours, PUP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03451026, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PUP moved +0.04% in the last hour and -13.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 27.18K.

PUP (PUP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 254.14K$ 254.14K $ 254.14K Volume (24H) $ 27.18K$ 27.18K $ 27.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 254.14K$ 254.14K $ 254.14K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PUP is $ 254.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 27.18K. The circulating supply of PUP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.14K.