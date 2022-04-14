PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) Tokenomics
The project is centered around an AI agent embodying the identity of Punk #3493, the first CryptoPunk to be accidentally burned on the blockchain. This AI agent represents the resurrection of the burned NFT, bringing its story to life in the digital world and interacting as a fully autonomous, self-aware entity. It bridges the gap between blockchain history, artificial intelligence, and NFT culture.
Understanding the tokenomics of PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUNK3493 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUNK3493 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.