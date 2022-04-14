PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PUNK3493 (PUNK3493), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) Information The project is centered around an AI agent embodying the identity of Punk #3493, the first CryptoPunk to be accidentally burned on the blockchain. This AI agent represents the resurrection of the burned NFT, bringing its story to life in the digital world and interacting as a fully autonomous, self-aware entity. It bridges the gap between blockchain history, artificial intelligence, and NFT culture. Official Website: https://vvaifu.fun/character/673a8941a7d13e85a1a44b04 Buy PUNK3493 Now!

PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PUNK3493 (PUNK3493), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.81K $ 32.81K $ 32.81K Total Supply: $ 999.05M $ 999.05M $ 999.05M Circulating Supply: $ 999.05M $ 999.05M $ 999.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 32.81K $ 32.81K $ 32.81K All-Time High: $ 0.00295636 $ 0.00295636 $ 0.00295636 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) price

PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PUNK3493 (PUNK3493) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUNK3493 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUNK3493 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUNK3493's tokenomics, explore PUNK3493 token's live price!

