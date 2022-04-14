PUNK (SPUNK) Information

$PUNK is a meme token launched on the Solana network and managed by the community of the Space Punks Club NFT project. $PUNK was designed as a new generation of MEME coins, led and driven by the community but with bigger rewards for the community. With all revenues from $PUNK powered solutions going back to the holders, based on their engagement and staking tiers.

$PUNK is a MEME, but one with some serious benefits for the community and holders.