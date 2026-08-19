Punk Auction Price Today

The live Punk Auction (PAST) price today is $ 0.209977, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.209977 per PAST.

Punk Auction currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 204,002, with a circulating supply of 971.58K PAST. During the last 24 hours, PAST traded between $ 0.204601 (low) and $ 0.210771 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.02648309.

In short-term performance, PAST moved -0.05% in the last hour and +4.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.33.

Punk Auction (PAST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.00K$ 204.00K $ 204.00K Volume (24H) $ 1.33$ 1.33 $ 1.33 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 470.19K$ 470.19K $ 470.19K Circulation Supply 971.58K 971.58K 971.58K Total Supply 971,575.0093378006 971,575.0093378006 971,575.0093378006

The current Market Cap of Punk Auction is $ 204.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.33. The circulating supply of PAST is 971.58K, with a total supply of 971575.0093378006. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 470.19K.