Pundi X PURSE (PURSE) Information

$PURSE, the Pundi X reward token, is now available on both BEP20 and Pundi X Chain. The purpose of the token is to incentivize XPOS usage, expand Pundi X Chain’s ecosystem and increase $PUNDIX value through rewards, gamification (lucky draw / lottery), discount vouchers and redemption for NFTs and other tokens.

$PURSE can be sent between Pundi X Chain and Binance Smart Chain. There’s no pre-minted tokens or allocation in any form for the team. All initial supply goes to $PUNDIX holders and for absorbing $NPXSXEM tokens, thus sunsetting our support for $NPXSXEM.