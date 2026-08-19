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The live PUMPCADE price today is 0.00944337 USD.PUMPCADE market cap is 9,424,427 USD. Track real-time PUMPCADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live PUMPCADE price today is 0.00944337 USD.PUMPCADE market cap is 9,424,427 USD. Track real-time PUMPCADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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PUMPCADE Price (PUMPCADE)

Unlisted

1 PUMPCADE to USD Live Price:

$0.00946732
$0.00946732$0.00946732
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:50:54 (UTC+8)

PUMPCADE Price Today

The live PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) price today is $ 0.00944337, with a 0.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUMPCADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00944337 per PUMPCADE.

PUMPCADE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,424,427, with a circulating supply of 998.99M PUMPCADE. During the last 24 hours, PUMPCADE traded between $ 0.00899372 (low) and $ 0.01022809 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0484425, while the all-time low was $ 0.00158788.

In short-term performance, PUMPCADE moved -1.94% in the last hour and -26.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 659.82K.

PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Market Information

$ 9.42M
$ 9.42M$ 9.42M

$ 659.82K
$ 659.82K$ 659.82K

$ 9.42M
$ 9.42M$ 9.42M

998.99M
998.99M 998.99M

998,990,022.481019
998,990,022.481019 998,990,022.481019

The current Market Cap of PUMPCADE is $ 9.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 659.82K. The circulating supply of PUMPCADE is 998.99M, with a total supply of 998990022.481019. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.42M.

PUMPCADE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00899372
$ 0.00899372$ 0.00899372
24H Low
$ 0.01022809
$ 0.01022809$ 0.01022809
24H High

$ 0.00899372
$ 0.00899372$ 0.00899372

$ 0.01022809
$ 0.01022809$ 0.01022809

$ 0.0484425
$ 0.0484425$ 0.0484425

$ 0.00158788
$ 0.00158788$ 0.00158788

-1.94%

+0.85%

-26.10%

-26.10%

PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of PUMPCADE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUMPCADE to USD was $ +0.0000698403.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUMPCADE to USD was $ -0.0054935350.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUMPCADE to USD was $ -0.000008244789814128.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.85%
30 Days$ +0.0000698403+0.74%
60 Days$ -0.0054935350-58.17%
90 Days$ -0.000008244789814128-0.00%

Price Prediction for PUMPCADE

PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PUMPCADE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of PUMPCADE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price PUMPCADE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PUMPCADE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking PUMPCADE Price Prediction.

What is PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE)

Pumpcade is building the next generation of predictions markets. We enable real time fast paced predictions markets that are embedded into livestreaming platforms. These markets are pre-defined and resolve automatically via the Pumpcade backend. Creating markets is simple and can be done in a single click. Predicting on active markets is done anywhere there's a livestream chat. Pumpcade allows streamers to overlay the markets, or have markets automatically embedded onto the page via the extension.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About PUMPCADE

What is the current market price of PUMPCADE?

PUMPCADE is valued at £0.0069605853165450405000, moving 0.84% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does PUMPCADE have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of PUMPCADE. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is PUMPCADE on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of PUMPCADE?

The circulating supply stands at 998990022.481019, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for PUMPCADE?

PUMPCADE generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does PUMPCADE perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump Fund Portfolio competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Pump Fund Portfolio segment, PUMPCADE's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PUMPCADE

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:50:54 (UTC+8)

PUMPCADE (PUMPCADE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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