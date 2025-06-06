PUGWIFHAT Price (PUGWIF)
The live price of PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.10K USD. PUGWIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUGWIFHAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PUGWIFHAT price change within the day is -11.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of PUGWIFHAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUGWIFHAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUGWIFHAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUGWIFHAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.71%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUGWIFHAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.20%
-11.71%
-35.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on 9-12-2024 PUGWIFHAT (PUGWIF) is a meme coin on the Sui network. It experienced a Liquidity Pool drain in its first hours of existence. A group of on-chain Degen's were trading when PUGWIF when the drain happened and they refused to accept it. They chased after the scammer by following the transactions to his personal wallet. After negotiations they got him to burn the liquidity and his portion of the supply. Thus started the CTO (community takeover) of the pug that doesn't quit. A team was quickly assembled from the community and they proceeded to revive the project and drive it forward. The projects aim has been to rally the community together under the symbol of the pugwifhat and it aims to onboard Non-SUI and Web2 by expanding awareness of sui and its ecosystem outside the normal crypto sphere.
