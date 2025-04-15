PUGGY Price (PUGGY)
The live price of PUGGY (PUGGY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.39K USD. PUGGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUGGY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- PUGGY price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUGGY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUGGY price information.
During today, the price change of PUGGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUGGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUGGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUGGY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-32.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PUGGY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
**Puggy Token ($PUGGY)** is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain. With its lighthearted, fun-oriented approach, Puggy Token brings together crypto enthusiasts, meme lovers, and pug fans in a decentralized ecosystem where humor, loyalty, and financial potential converge. Our mission is to create a token that thrives on meme culture while offering a secure, engaging, and accessible experience for everyone involved. With a strong roadmap and a cast of iconic Puggy characters, $PUGGY aims to be the most recognizable meme token in the crypto space, leveraging high-profile events, community initiatives, and exclusive features to grow our presence both online and in the real world.
