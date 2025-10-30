Puffverse (PFVS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00315188 24H High $ 0.00335763 All Time High $ 0.086767 Lowest Price $ 0.00256608 Price Change (1H) -0.06% Price Change (1D) -3.95% Price Change (7D) -6.92%

Puffverse (PFVS) real-time price is $0.00319413. Over the past 24 hours, PFVS traded between a low of $ 0.00315188 and a high of $ 0.00335763, showing active market volatility. PFVS's all-time high price is $ 0.086767, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00256608.

In terms of short-term performance, PFVS has changed by -0.06% over the past hour, -3.95% over 24 hours, and -6.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Puffverse (PFVS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 372.51K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.19M Circulation Supply 116.62M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Puffverse is $ 372.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PFVS is 116.62M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.19M.