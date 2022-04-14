Discover key insights into Puff The Dragon (PUFF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Information

What Is PUFF?

Puff is the erc-20 memecoin token based around the mETH community.

Puff is an innovative experiment - a blockchain interactive story where holders can experience a 6 chapter journey and choose their own path through it.

Users may interact with Puff's story as it progresses in Puff's Penthouse inside methlab.xyz

How Many PUFF Coins Are There in Circulation?

Puff launched in March 2024 with 888,888,888 PUFF tokens created at genesis.

There is no additional supply.

48.5% of the supply was unlocked at genesis, and the rest released over Chapters 2 to 6.

Who Are the Founders of PUFF?

Puff is a community led project with various early contributors passionate about mETH and onchain communities.

Where Can I Buy PUFF?

The initial liquidity Pool for Puff is inside Puff's Penthouse on methlab.xyz