What Is PUFF?
Puff is the erc-20 memecoin token based around the mETH community.
Puff is an innovative experiment - a blockchain interactive story where holders can experience a 6 chapter journey and choose their own path through it.
Users may interact with Puff's story as it progresses in Puff's Penthouse inside methlab.xyz
How Many PUFF Coins Are There in Circulation?
Puff launched in March 2024 with 888,888,888 PUFF tokens created at genesis.
There is no additional supply.
48.5% of the supply was unlocked at genesis, and the rest released over Chapters 2 to 6.
Who Are the Founders of PUFF?
Puff is a community led project with various early contributors passionate about mETH and onchain communities.
Where Can I Buy PUFF?
The initial liquidity Pool for Puff is inside Puff's Penthouse on methlab.xyz
Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puff The Dragon (PUFF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Puff The Dragon (PUFF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Puff The Dragon (PUFF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PUFF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PUFF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
