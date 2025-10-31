Public Mint (MINT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 3.36$ 3.36 $ 3.36 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +17.89% Price Change (7D) +17.89%

Public Mint (MINT) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MINT traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MINT's all-time high price is $ 3.36, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MINT has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +17.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Public Mint (MINT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.22K$ 21.22K $ 21.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.80K$ 49.80K $ 49.80K Circulation Supply 106.53M 106.53M 106.53M Total Supply 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0 250,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Public Mint is $ 21.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MINT is 106.53M, with a total supply of 250000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.80K.