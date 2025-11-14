Discover key insights into Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction.

Pubhouse is a prediction token market platform where you can create and trade any belief or prediction. 🎯 Create Prediction Tokens Input any belief or prediction - no forms, tickers, or supply decisions needed If no similar market exists, create the generated market with a single click Use article links or Polymarket links to auto-generate new markets Earn 20% of all trading fees as the market creator 💰 Trade Like Memecoins Each market has 1 billion tokens deployed to a Uniswap V4 pool Trade based on attention and belief in predictions No formal resolution - markets live on attention and speculation Discover existing markets if your idea already exists

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

The hard cap on how many PUB tokens can exist in total.

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

The maximum number of PUB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Understanding the tokenomics of Pubhouse Dominance Index (PUB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

