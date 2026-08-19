Pubhouse Price (PUB)
The live Pubhouse (PUB) price today is $ 0, with a 24.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PUB.
Pubhouse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 37,505, with a circulating supply of 999.98M PUB. During the last 24 hours, PUB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, PUB moved -5.58% in the last hour and +57.72% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Pubhouse is $ 37.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PUB is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999984501.370102. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.51K.
-5.58%
+24.76%
+57.72%
+57.72%
During today, the price change of Pubhouse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pubhouse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pubhouse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pubhouse to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+24.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-13.80%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Pubhouse could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Pubhouse is a meta prediction market platform on Solana that lets anyone create and trade short-term price or odds movements of Polymarket event markets. Instead of betting only on the final outcome of an event, users can trade whether a Polymarket market’s odds will move up or down over a short period.
Each Pubhouse market resolves automatically after one, four, or six hours based on the relevant Polymarket odds at the end time, without requiring a traditional oracle. Markets use parimutuel settlement: the winning side receives the losing side’s bets in proportion to the number of winning shares held.
Pubhouse uses a two-token market structure, with YES and NO shares trading on separate constant product bonding curves. Market creators provide initial liquidity, traders buy shares from either side, and prices move based on supply and demand. Trading fees are distributed to platform users, with 80% going to $PUB stakers and 20% going to market creators.
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What is Pubhouse's current price?
Pubhouse trades at £, reflecting a price movement of 24.75% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of PUB?
With a market cap of £27644.44814690325000, PUB is ranked #6030 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Pubhouse generate daily?
It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of PUB?
There are 999984501.370102 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Pubhouse fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Pubhouse compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is £, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence PUB?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does PUB behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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