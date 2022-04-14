PsyDAO (PSY) Tokenomics
PsyDAO is a bioDAO incubated by Molecule and accelerated by bio.xyz developing intellectual property to advance psychedelic science. Initiated in 2022 by members of the founding teams of VitaDAO, Molecule, and Gitcoin, PsyDAO uses IP tokens including IP-NFTs and fungible IPTs in order to build an onchain portfolio of psychedelic IP.
Membership in PsyDAO is open to anons, pseudonymous participation is encouraged, and privacy protection is paramount. Knowledge and research can be shared with zero knowledge of the identity of the sender or recipient.
PsyDAO utilizes new open-source models for IP tokenization, IPNFTs,and IP rights distribution, with ethical encumbrances, through fungible tokens.
PsyDAO intends to be a hivemind - a literal collective consciousness for the ethical development of psychedelics. The goal of PsyDAO is to redesign incentives and access from the bottom up - focusing on people (patients, recreational users, and spiritual communities), as opposed to centralizing ownership within organizations that have intrinsically misaligned incentives.
PsyDAO (PSY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PsyDAO (PSY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PsyDAO (PSY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PsyDAO (PSY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PSY's tokenomics, explore PSY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.