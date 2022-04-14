Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) Tokenomics
Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) Information
PSYCAT is an innovative art-based meme-coin launched on the Solana blockchain through Pump.fun, aimed at merging the world of digital art with cryptocurrency. The project centers around Psy, a charismatic, anthropomorphic white cat, who navigates the crypto landscape. Each day, Psy's adventures are captured in vibrant, engaging art pieces and shared as memes, fostering a lively community engagement and making the crypto experience more accessible and entertaining.
As Psy explores various artistic realms and crypto-related scenarios, he brings with him a light-hearted, creative spirit that defines the PSYCAT project. This idea is not just about a meme-coin but about building a culture of creativity and community. PSYCAT promises to be a dynamic part of the growing intersection of art and technology, encouraging participation from both meme-coin traders and art lovers.
Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Psy The Cat (PSYCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Psy The Cat (PSYCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSYCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSYCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PSYCAT's tokenomics, explore PSYCAT token's live price!
PSYCAT Price Prediction
Want to know where PSYCAT might be heading? Our PSYCAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.