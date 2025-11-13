$PSOL is a wrapped version of SOL introduced to improve liquidity efficiency on Solana. It is designed to recover funds that would otherwise remain permanently locked in liquidity pools after token migration. By pairing tokens with $PSOL instead of SOL, liquidity that would typically be inaccessible is redistributed back to users.

$PSOL was developed by Sugardotmoney to support token launches on Solana. The wrapper was deployed ahead of the platform’s full launch to allow sufficient time for integration with decentralized exchange tracking tools.