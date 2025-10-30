pSOL (PSOL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 190.02 $ 190.02 $ 190.02 24H Low $ 199.13 $ 199.13 $ 199.13 24H High 24H Low $ 190.02$ 190.02 $ 190.02 24H High $ 199.13$ 199.13 $ 199.13 All Time High $ 253.13$ 253.13 $ 253.13 Lowest Price $ 173.55$ 173.55 $ 173.55 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -2.79% Price Change (7D) +1.37% Price Change (7D) +1.37%

pSOL (PSOL) real-time price is $193.53. Over the past 24 hours, PSOL traded between a low of $ 190.02 and a high of $ 199.13, showing active market volatility. PSOL's all-time high price is $ 253.13, while its all-time low price is $ 173.55.

In terms of short-term performance, PSOL has changed by -- over the past hour, -2.79% over 24 hours, and +1.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

pSOL (PSOL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 512.54K$ 512.54K $ 512.54K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 512.54K$ 512.54K $ 512.54K Circulation Supply 2.65K 2.65K 2.65K Total Supply 2,648.422699778 2,648.422699778 2,648.422699778

The current Market Cap of pSOL is $ 512.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PSOL is 2.65K, with a total supply of 2648.422699778. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 512.54K.