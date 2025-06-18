What is PSJGLOBAL (CYCON)

CYCON is a blockchain-based decentralized storage network that leverages the idle resources of personal computers globally. This innovative approach transforms the traditional provider-centric, centralized storage economy into a user-centric model. The CYCON project offers a distributed infrastructure platform with high security, enabling a global, borderless economic structure. The ecosystem of CYCON includes various products and services. "Ocean Drive" connects the online and offline economy, providing a sustainable model suitable for decentralized Web 3.0 environments. This peer-to-peer system enhances data protection and optimization, classifies node providers, and ensures transparency, privacy, and security. Another key component is "MetaCon," a self-developed wallet that securely stores and transmits digital assets using blockchain technology. This decentralized wallet ensures a secure and transparent environment for managing digital assets. Additionally, the CYCON ecosystem features "Dreams CT," a game linked to MetaCon. It employs a smart contract-based application method to provide a fair and reliable environment for participants, eliminating the possibility of forgery or alteration. The "World ART DEXPO" is a decentralized NFT exchange for physical artworks. Utilizing the Ocean Drive foundation, it addresses the shortcomings of existing exchanges by ensuring data integrity and economic efficiency through node agreement within the storage pool.

PSJGLOBAL (CYCON) Resource Official Website

PSJGLOBAL (CYCON) Tokenomics

