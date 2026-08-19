PRXVT by Virtuals Price Today

The live PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) price today is $ 0.00179736, with a 18.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRXVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00179736 per PRXVT.

PRXVT by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,631,318, with a circulating supply of 907.73M PRXVT. During the last 24 hours, PRXVT traded between $ 0.00182633 (low) and $ 0.0024098 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0114515, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRXVT moved -8.93% in the last hour and +15.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.41K.

PRXVT by Virtuals (PRXVT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.63M$ 1.63M $ 1.63M Volume (24H) $ 24.41K$ 24.41K $ 24.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Circulation Supply 907.73M 907.73M 907.73M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PRXVT by Virtuals is $ 1.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.41K. The circulating supply of PRXVT is 907.73M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.80M.