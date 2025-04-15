PROXI DeFi Price (CREDIT)
The live price of PROXI DeFi (CREDIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CREDIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PROXI DeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.04K USD
- PROXI DeFi price change within the day is +0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CREDIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CREDIT price information.
During today, the price change of PROXI DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PROXI DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PROXI DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PROXI DeFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+20.74%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PROXI DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.22%
+0.33%
-5.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PROXI is DeFi 2.0 for Cross Chain Derivative Issuance and Credit Lending. PROXI provides the smartest way to invest derivative assets and earns interests with credit-based high leverage tools through the decentralized secure protocol. CREDIT is the native utility token.
