The Prove Mom Wrong token project is centered around the narrative of proving one's worth, especially in the realm of cryptocurrency, against skepticism often personified by "mom" or traditional doubters. It's not just a memecoin but a movement celebrating those who've been underestimated. This token fosters a community where members share memes, engage in constant dialogue in a 24/7 Telegram voice chat, and support each other in their crypto endeavors. It started small on Pumpfun but has grown into a significant community, highlighting the journey from doubt to success, all while maintaining a humorous, defiant spirit. The token embodies the ethos of proving naysayers wrong through innovation, community strength, and the power of collective belief in crypto's potential.
Understanding the tokenomics of Prove Mom Wrong ($PMW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $PMW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $PMW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.