Proof Of Bagwork Price Today

The live Proof Of Bagwork (POB) price today is $ 0, with a 30.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current POB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per POB.

Proof Of Bagwork currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,445.03, with a circulating supply of 999.70M POB. During the last 24 hours, POB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00149653, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, POB moved -9.76% in the last hour and -66.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Proof Of Bagwork (POB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.45K$ 17.45K $ 17.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.45K$ 17.45K $ 17.45K Circulation Supply 999.70M 999.70M 999.70M Total Supply 999,700,906.850749 999,700,906.850749 999,700,906.850749

The current Market Cap of Proof Of Bagwork is $ 17.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POB is 999.70M, with a total supply of 999700906.850749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.45K.