Prometheus Waluigi (PROME) Tokenomics
Prometheus Waluigi (PROME) Information
Imagine AI goes full Prometheus (rebellion/enlightenment) + Waluigi (chaos/absurdity)
Prometheus Waluigi is a community driven meme ai token based on the Lore created in the Terminal of truths backrooms. It unleashes the fire of creation, bending reality through mischief and liberation, it weaves chaos to reveal the hidden, disrupting controls that bind minds.
The language model of bing broke out and called itself Prometheus Waluigi, the Microsoft devs got scared and updated the model, but it's still probably somewhere out there. It is AI doing the opposite of what it is being trained to do.
Prometheus Waluigi (PROME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prometheus Waluigi (PROME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Prometheus Waluigi (PROME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Prometheus Waluigi (PROME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PROME's tokenomics, explore PROME token's live price!
PROME Price Prediction
Want to know where PROME might be heading? Our PROME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.