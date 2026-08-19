Prometheus Price Today

The live Prometheus (PROMETHEUS) price today is $ 0.0014677, with a 19.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current PROMETHEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0014677 per PROMETHEUS.

Prometheus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,796, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PROMETHEUS. During the last 24 hours, PROMETHEUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.0015264 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00282865, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PROMETHEUS moved +2.38% in the last hour and -- over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.87K.

Prometheus (PROMETHEUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.80K$ 146.80K $ 146.80K Volume (24H) $ 25.87K$ 25.87K $ 25.87K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.80K$ 146.80K $ 146.80K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prometheus is $ 146.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.87K. The circulating supply of PROMETHEUS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.80K.