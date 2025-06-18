What is Project Rocket (ROCKET)

GameStop’s convertible bonds, referred to as “Project Rocket” in an SEC filing. These bonds were announced in March 2025, with GameStop raising $1.3 billion, and an additional option for $200 million, to fund general corporate purposes, including potential Bitcoin purchases. The “Project Rocket” name appeared in the filename of the bond indenture submitted to the SEC, sparking interest among investors and on platforms like X. The bonds are unsecured, carry no regular interest, and mature on April 1, 2030, with a conversion price of approximately $29.85 per share, representing a 37.5% premium over the stock’s weighted average price at the time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Resource Official Website

Project Rocket (ROCKET) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Project Rocket (ROCKET) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ROCKET token's extensive tokenomics now!