Project DogCat DOGC Price (DOGC)
The live Project DogCat DOGC (DOGC) price today is $ 0.00183642, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current DOGC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00183642 per DOGC.
Project DogCat DOGC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 183,655, with a circulating supply of 100.00M DOGC. During the last 24 hours, DOGC traded between $ 0.00181705 (low) and $ 0.00184248 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0018771, while the all-time low was $ 0.00168954.
In short-term performance, DOGC moved +0.02% in the last hour and +2.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.36.
The current Market Cap of Project DogCat DOGC is $ 183.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.36. The circulating supply of DOGC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 183.66K.
+0.02%
+0.07%
+2.21%
+2.21%
During today, the price change of Project DogCat DOGC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project DogCat DOGC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project DogCat DOGC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project DogCat DOGC to USD was $ -0.0000000547261375013.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000000547261375013
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Project DogCat DOGC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Project DogCat brings back Arbitrage opportunity. 2 Tokens, 1 NFT gated protocol. The NFT is your unique vote for control of the DAO. The DAO controls protocol fees and parameters. Built for real utility and having fun with memes. True to OG crypto values, using industry standards and utilizing best practices.
Project DogCat is a dual-token protocol on Base: $DOGC and $DCAT, each with a fixed supply of 100,000,000 tokens. The two tokens trade in separate public pools, while an internal 1:1 Arbitrage Swap Pool lets NFT holders swap between $DOGC and $DCAT directly. Price differences between the two public pools create real, on-chain arbitrage opportunities that anyone holding a Project DogCat NFT can capture.
The presale ran fully on-chain (March 26 – June 25, 2026) and raised 11,471 EURC from 23 contributors, with a 50% instant / 50% 50-day linear vesting claim. This is the MVP product of Project DogCat. We wish to bring arbitrage tooling, llm aided calculations and execution, agent connectors for arbitrage to protocol users. We wish to educate on trading execution and provide the best tools for that.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Project DogCat DOGC?
Project DogCat DOGC is priced at £0.0013536013189157730000, shifting 0.06% today.
How fast is the DOGC community growing?
There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.
How does demand affect Project DogCat DOGC's price?
Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Cat-Themed sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.
What is DOGC's trading volume today?
It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.
How does DOGC compare to its historical performance?
Its ATH is £0.001383586018305615000 and ATL is £0.0012453379795259010000, offering context on past performance cycles.
How many tokens are circulating?
There are 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.
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