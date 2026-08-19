Project DogCat DCAT Price Today

The live Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) price today is $ 0.00176327, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00176327 per DCAT.

Project DogCat DCAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,327, with a circulating supply of 100.00M DCAT. During the last 24 hours, DCAT traded between $ 0.00176324 (low) and $ 0.00181016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00184969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00172207.

In short-term performance, DCAT moved +2.48% in the last hour and -2.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.10.

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.33K$ 176.33K $ 176.33K Volume (24H) $ 373.10$ 373.10 $ 373.10 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.33K$ 176.33K $ 176.33K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Project DogCat DCAT is $ 176.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.10. The circulating supply of DCAT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.33K.