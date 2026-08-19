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The live Project DogCat DCAT price today is 0.00176327 USD.DCAT market cap is 176,327 USD. Track real-time DCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Project DogCat DCAT price today is 0.00176327 USD.DCAT market cap is 176,327 USD. Track real-time DCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Project DogCat DCAT Logo

Project DogCat DCAT Price (DCAT)

Unlisted

1 DCAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00176366
$0.00176366$0.00176366
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:47:14 (UTC+8)

Project DogCat DCAT Price Today

The live Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) price today is $ 0.00176327, with a 2.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current DCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00176327 per DCAT.

Project DogCat DCAT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,327, with a circulating supply of 100.00M DCAT. During the last 24 hours, DCAT traded between $ 0.00176324 (low) and $ 0.00181016 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00184969, while the all-time low was $ 0.00172207.

In short-term performance, DCAT moved +2.48% in the last hour and -2.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.10.

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Market Information

$ 176.33K
$ 176.33K$ 176.33K

$ 373.10
$ 373.10$ 373.10

$ 176.33K
$ 176.33K$ 176.33K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Project DogCat DCAT is $ 176.33K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.10. The circulating supply of DCAT is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.33K.

Project DogCat DCAT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00176324
$ 0.00176324$ 0.00176324
24H Low
$ 0.00181016
$ 0.00181016$ 0.00181016
24H High

$ 0.00176324
$ 0.00176324$ 0.00176324

$ 0.00181016
$ 0.00181016$ 0.00181016

$ 0.00184969
$ 0.00184969$ 0.00184969

$ 0.00172207
$ 0.00172207$ 0.00172207

+2.48%

-2.46%

-2.56%

-2.56%

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Project DogCat DCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Project DogCat DCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Project DogCat DCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Project DogCat DCAT to USD was $ -0.0000000551021041089.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.46%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ -0.0000000551021041089-0.00%

Price Prediction for Project DogCat DCAT

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DCAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Project DogCat DCAT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Project DogCat DCAT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DCAT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Project DogCat DCAT Price Prediction.

What is Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT)

Project DogCat brings back Arbitrage opportunity. 2 Tokens, 1 NFT gated protocol. This is one of two tokens: DCAT, the other token is DOGC.

The NFT is your unique vote for control of the DAO. The DAO controls protocol fees and parameters. Built for real utility and having fun with memes. True to OG crypto values, using industry standards and utilizing best practices.

Project DogCat is a dual-token protocol on Base: $DOGC and $DCAT, each with a fixed supply of 100,000,000 tokens. The two tokens trade in separate public pools, while an internal 1:1 Arbitrage Swap Pool lets NFT holders swap between $DOGC and $DCAT directly. Price differences between the two public pools create real, on-chain arbitrage opportunities that anyone holding a Project DogCat NFT can capture.

The presale ran fully on-chain (March 26 – June 25, 2026) and raised 11,471 EURC from 23 contributors, with a 50% instant / 50% 50-day linear vesting claim. This is the MVP product of Project DogCat. We wish to bring arbitrage tooling, llm aided calculations and execution, agent connectors for arbitrage to protocol users. We wish to educate on trading execution and provide the best tools for that.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemCat-ThemedDog-Themed

About Project DogCat DCAT

What is the current price of Project DogCat DCAT?

Project DogCat DCAT is priced at £0.0012996834044524755000, shifting -2.46% today.

How fast is the DCAT community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Project DogCat DCAT's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Cat-Themed sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is DCAT's trading volume today?

It generated £-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does DCAT compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is £0.0013633824634807485000 and ATL is £0.0012693154198196955000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 100000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Project DogCat DCAT

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 05:47:14 (UTC+8)

Project DogCat DCAT (DCAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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