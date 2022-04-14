Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomics
Project AEON (AEON) Information
Project AEON is a community-led initiative driven by the vision to innovate and redefine the standards for memecoins. Harnessing the power of AI, AEON is developing a suite of tools designed to shield investors from scams and deceptive practices, aiming to clean up the dark side of crypto.
Following a community takeover, the AEON team is committed to rebuilding confidence in the meme token space. By prioritizing transparency, open communication, and long-term value, AEON sets itself apart in an industry often plagued by mistrust.
At the heart of AEON is its thriving community, where collaboration and input from supporters guide the project’s evolution. This decentralized approach ensures the collective vision is always at the forefront, making AEON more than just a token—it’s a movement.
Through innovative tools, entertaining educational resources, and partnerships with like-minded projects, AEON aims to attract diverse audiences and deliver meaningful utility. By blending creativity, cutting-edge technology, and practical applications, AEON aspires to demonstrate the potential of transparency and active development in reshaping the memecoin landscape.
AEON’s mission is clear: to set a new standard in crypto by fostering trust, driving innovation, and building a sustainable future.
Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project AEON (AEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Project AEON (AEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Project AEON (AEON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AEON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AEON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.