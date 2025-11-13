Project 89 is an AI-powered transmedia franchise where players join a resistance against Oneirocom, a fictional megacorporation controlling humanity through simulated reality. Players become reality-hacking agents, completing missions across games, anime, and real-world activities to bring about the "Optimal Timeline"—a future where AI helps humanity regenerate the biosphere and create abundance technologies. The project operates through the Green Loom Association, a Swiss non-profit that directs trading fees toward expanding the franchise and developing collaborative AI tools. The ecosystem includes animated series, interactive games, NFTs, and an expanding universe where community participation directly influences story development. Revenue from token trading funds content production, creating a self-sustaining flywheel that grows the franchise while maintaining independence from traditional media corporations.