Project 89 (PROJECT89) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00447477 $ 0.00447477 $ 0.00447477 24H Low $ 0.00507741 $ 0.00507741 $ 0.00507741 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00447477$ 0.00447477 $ 0.00447477 24H High $ 0.00507741$ 0.00507741 $ 0.00507741 All Time High $ 0.00642953$ 0.00642953 $ 0.00642953 Lowest Price $ 0.00245933$ 0.00245933 $ 0.00245933 Price Change (1H) -1.45% Price Change (1D) -11.77% Price Change (7D) +2.27% Price Change (7D) +2.27%

Project 89 (PROJECT89) real-time price is $0.0044497. Over the past 24 hours, PROJECT89 traded between a low of $ 0.00447477 and a high of $ 0.00507741, showing active market volatility. PROJECT89's all-time high price is $ 0.00642953, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00245933.

In terms of short-term performance, PROJECT89 has changed by -1.45% over the past hour, -11.77% over 24 hours, and +2.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Project 89 (PROJECT89) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.17M$ 6.17M $ 6.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.17M$ 6.17M $ 6.17M Circulation Supply 1.37B 1.37B 1.37B Total Supply 1,374,832,674.548392 1,374,832,674.548392 1,374,832,674.548392

The current Market Cap of Project 89 is $ 6.17M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PROJECT89 is 1.37B, with a total supply of 1374832674.548392. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.17M.