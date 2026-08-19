Prize Protocol Price Today

The live Prize Protocol (PRIZE) price today is $ 0, with a 1.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIZE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRIZE.

Prize Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 45,185,060, with a circulating supply of 50.58B PRIZE. During the last 24 hours, PRIZE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRIZE moved -0.33% in the last hour and +4.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.65K.

Prize Protocol (PRIZE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.19M$ 45.19M $ 45.19M Volume (24H) $ 2.65K$ 2.65K $ 2.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.34M$ 89.34M $ 89.34M Circulation Supply 50.58B 50.58B 50.58B Total Supply 99,999,997,830.79004 99,999,997,830.79004 99,999,997,830.79004

The current Market Cap of Prize Protocol is $ 45.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.65K. The circulating supply of PRIZE is 50.58B, with a total supply of 99999997830.79004. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.34M.