What is Private Aviation Finance Token (CINO)

The CINO token (contract address: BUUB7DpQT1mcTrs55oXawgEbxm5khAozsbmyhMdRpump) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency launched via the pump.fun platform on March 20, 2025. It is positioned as the "Private Aviation Finance Token," intended for use within the private aviation industry. The token was created by Ryan Cino, a corporate aircraft mechanic with 25 years of experience, who serves as its founder and promotes it through social media channels like X (@cinotoken , with over 52,000 followers) and a dedicated website (cinotoken.com).Purpose: CINO aims to function as a financial tool specifically for private aviation operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers. It seeks to address industry needs by providing a digital reserve of value and a payment mechanism for services, potentially streamlining transactions in a sector often burdened by high costs and traditional payment inefficiencies. Function: As a standard SPL token on Solana, CINO operates on a decentralized blockchain, enabling peer-to-peer transfers without intermediaries. It is traded on decentralized exchanges like PumpSwap and can be held in wallets such as Phantom as well as Coinstore.The token's supply is fixed at 1 billion units, with no minting authority, blacklist features, or burnt tokens noted in security scans. Current market data (as of August 8, 2025) shows a price around $0.04 USD, a market cap of approximately $40-50 million, and liquidity pools on Solana DEXs.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Private Aviation Finance Token (CINO) How much is Private Aviation Finance Token (CINO) worth today? The live CINO price in USD is 0.01890088 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CINO to USD price? $ 0.01890088 . Check out The current price of CINO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Private Aviation Finance Token? The market cap for CINO is $ 12.48M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CINO? The circulating supply of CINO is 659.71M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CINO? CINO achieved an ATH price of 0.053481 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CINO? CINO saw an ATL price of 0.01799096 USD . What is the trading volume of CINO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CINO is -- USD . Will CINO go higher this year? CINO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CINO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

