Prisma Governance Token Price Today

The live Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) price today is $ 0.00812123, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRISMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00812123 per PRISMA.

Prisma Governance Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 792,199, with a circulating supply of 97.55M PRISMA. During the last 24 hours, PRISMA traded between $ 0.00800906 (low) and $ 0.00815806 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.64, while the all-time low was $ 0.00632752.

In short-term performance, PRISMA moved -- in the last hour and +4.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 271.25.

Prisma Governance Token (PRISMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 792.20K$ 792.20K $ 792.20K Volume (24H) $ 271.25$ 271.25 $ 271.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.44M$ 2.44M $ 2.44M Circulation Supply 97.55M 97.55M 97.55M Total Supply 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0 300,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Prisma Governance Token is $ 792.20K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 271.25. The circulating supply of PRISMA is 97.55M, with a total supply of 300000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.44M.