Prism (PRISM) Information

PRISM is a dex aggregator on Solana with super-smooth interface that auto-routes your transactions across multiple liquidity sources to guarantee best prices. The platform has simple & advanced features, simple being a user-friendly swap interface, while Advanced - A full-fledged DEX based on order books.

PRISM Token Utility:

Governance

Prism Fee Structure: 20% of fees go to PRISM Host (platform integrating/hosting prism ui) 40% of fees go into buy & burn of PRISM 40% of fees get airdropped to PRISM stakers

Swap Fee Discounts for PRISM stakers (Tiers will be announced later)

Stakers get tickets in trading competitions