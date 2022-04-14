Printer AI (PRINT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Printer AI (PRINT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Printer AI (PRINT) Information Printer AI is a fully autonomous, real-time AI trading engine designed to identify and execute profitable trades across crypto markets. We collect real-time market data, apply advanced algorithms, and present mispriced markets through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. Printer integrates AI-driven agents to enable fully automated trading across both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchanges.

Printer AI (PRINT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Printer AI (PRINT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.69K $ 11.69K $ 11.69K Total Supply: $ 999.61M $ 999.61M $ 999.61M Circulating Supply: $ 949.61M $ 949.61M $ 949.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.30K $ 12.30K $ 12.30K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Printer AI (PRINT) price

Printer AI (PRINT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Printer AI (PRINT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRINT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRINT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRINT's tokenomics, explore PRINT token's live price!

