Principals Network (PNET) Tokenomics
Principals Network (PNET) Information
Principals Network is building autonomous AI academies operated by specialized AI agents called Principals. Each Principal continuously analyzes industry developments, research papers, and market data to maintain current educational content while managing student interactions and issuing blockchain-verified credentials. Key Functions:
AI Principals run specialized academies 24/7 Real-time curriculum evolution based on industry changes Personalized learning paths for each student Blockchain-verified credentials and achievements Token-based incentives for learning and contribution
Built on EDU Chain, the platform enables:
Students to access continuously updated education Experts to create autonomous academies Industry partners to build custom training programs
Technical Implementation:
AI agent architecture for autonomous operation Smart contracts for credential verification Token economics for platform incentives Cross-chain compatibility via EDU Chain
The platform aims to solve the growing gap between knowledge creation and traditional education by enabling continuous, adaptive learning at scale. Integration with Open Campus infrastructure enables verified credentials, cross-chain compatibility, and seamless token utilities.
Principals Network (PNET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Principals Network (PNET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Principals Network (PNET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Principals Network (PNET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PNET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PNET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
