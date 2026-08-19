Primis Protocol Price Today

The live Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) price today is $ 0, with a 6.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIMIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRIMIS.

Primis Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 176,970, with a circulating supply of 999.98M PRIMIS. During the last 24 hours, PRIMIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00307941, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRIMIS moved -0.31% in the last hour and +31.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.78K.

Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 176.97K$ 176.97K $ 176.97K Volume (24H) $ 4.78K$ 4.78K $ 4.78K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 176.97K$ 176.97K $ 176.97K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,559.1148878 999,979,559.1148878 999,979,559.1148878

The current Market Cap of Primis Protocol is $ 176.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.78K. The circulating supply of PRIMIS is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979559.1148878. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 176.97K.